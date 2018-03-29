Barlow boys lax has mix of returnees, newcomers

“It goes like a whirlwind. You start next week, then you blink and it’s over,” said Joel Barlow boys lacrosse coach John Distler about the spring season as his team finished a preseason practice Tuesday afternoon.

During the roughly six-week regular season, the Falcons hope to accomplish quite a bit. And by the time it warms up, Barlow hopes to heat up.

Last year, the Falcons went 9-7 during the regular season and then reached the South-West Conference Division I title game before losing to New Fairfield in overtime. After defeating East Lyme in the qualifying round of the Class M state tournament, Barlow again fell to New Fairfield in the first round.

“I think New Fairfield is the team to beat in the SWC,” said Distler, adding that other top teams traditionally are Newtown, Weston, and his Facons.

For this season, the SWC did away with the two-division format, meaning all of the conference’s teams are grouped together for the standings and postseason seedings.

Barlow graduated about a dozen players who got time last spring, leaving holes to fill. But Distler is confident the returnees and newcomers will pick up the slack.

“We have a lot of talent,” said Distler, adding that the players on attack are primarily sophomores who will have to develop in a hurry.

“I think if the young kids mature well throughout the season we’ll be very competitive,” he said.

The captains are Charles Wilson (long-stick midfielder), Calvin Peterson (midfielder), Grant LaGaipa (midfielder), Kevin Richetelli (defender), and Grayson DiMiceli (midfielder).

DiMiceli, though, is out for the season following an injury sustained during the soccer season and will be missed, said Distler.

Other key returnees include attackmen Tyler Starrett and Danny Molinaro, midfielders Dave Quisic and Colby Powers, and three-year starting goaltender Alec Wilson, along with backup netminder Ben Devine.

Notes: Barlow opens the regular season with four consecutive road games, beginning with a visit to New Milford next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Falcons play their first home game on Thursday, April 12, when Masuk visits at 4 p.m.

Non-conference opponents include Notre Dame-West Haven, Guilford, Simsbury, Glastonbury, and Wantagh (N.Y).