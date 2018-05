The Joel Barlow boys golf team evened its record at 4-4 with a 168-225 win over Bunnell on Tuesday at the Redding Country Club.

Arnold Wright and Jimmy Stablein each shot five-over par 41’s to lead Barlow and share medalist honors.

Pierce Beach and James Menapace both added 43’s to round out the team score for the Falcons.

Jack Spillane had the low score for Bunnell with a 51.