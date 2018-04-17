Barlow baseball team looks to turn the page

Joel Barlow High’s baseball team, off to a slow start, is looking to heat up on the diamonds.

The Falcons, after a nail-biting 7-6 season-opening loss to Weston, have had a tough stretch of games and carried an 0-5 mark into today’s makeup game against Bunnell of Stratford, which was washed out the day before.

“Just getting that first win is always key,” Barlow coach Matt Griffiths said. “It’s going to be great to get that first win.”

Barlow fell 7-3 to Westhill of Stamford last Thursday. Westhill came into the contest having won three of four tilts to begin the campaign, including a pair of double-digit offensive showings.

A handful of Barlow errors prevented the Falcons, potentially, from holding Westhill to a season-low run total.

Cold weather and the long-lasting winter that forced teams to practice in limited facilities may have left teams, including the Falcons, a bit rusty out of the gate.

“No excuses. Everyone’s in the same boat and you certainly expect to see some of that early in the season,” Griffiths said of the miscues.

On the bright side, Griffiths was impressed with the work of his pitchers against a Westhill lineup that posted 11 runs against Weston and 18 against Bridgeport Central.

“Our pitchers battled today,” Griffiths said of Edward Fletcher, Ben Burrell and Jacob Lenes. “You take the errors away, they all battled and did their job.”

Westhill capitalized on a first-inning error and two miscues in the third to jump out to an early 5-0 lead. Fletcher and Burrell didn’t get run support thanks to the work of Westhill pitcher Chris Candito.

Lenes pitched the final inning and made it a scoreless one after the first two runners reached base.

Westhill has surrendered a season-high four runs against Notre Dame-West Haven (4-2 loss).

“Toward the end there we made a good adjustment offensively and were able to put some runs on the board,” Griffiths said.

Barlow was shut out until the fifth inning when Burrell walked, Ryan Prather was hit by a pitch and Tiernan Lynch reached on an error to produce a run.

In the sixth, Kyle Andreoli and Rory Lynch walked and Owen Corazelli singled to load the bases. Burrell had an RBI groundout, and Ryan Skidmore hit a run-scoring double down the right-field line. There were runners on second and third, but the Falcons couldn’t get any closer.

Even down to their last out, the Falcons didn’t quit as Andreoli singled and Rory Lynch followed with a two-strike single before Candito closed the door.

Barlow fell 6-0 to Notre Dame-Fairfield on April 13, then lost 8-1 to North Haven on April 14.

After the Bunnell game, the Falcons were scheduled to host Weston on Wednesday, and welcome Pomperaug on Friday, beginning at 4:15. Fairfield Ludlowe visits Saturday at noon.