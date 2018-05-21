Barlow baseball team drops finale to ND-Fairfield

A tough season for the Joel Barlow baseball team ended with the Falcons getting no-hit in a 10-0 road loss to Notre Dame-Fairfield on Monday.

The game was stopped after five innings due to the run rule.

The loss was the fourth straight for Barlow, which finished the year with a 2-18 record.

Notre Dame’s Jeremy Tierney held Barlow hitless through the five innings, walking five batters and striking out six.

The Lancers took control early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The hosts added a single run in the second and two more in the third to open a 7-0 lead. When Notre Dame scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth the game ended early.

Kyle Andreoli reached base twice for Barlow with a pair of walks. Tiernan Lynch, Clark Gilmore and Colin Holm-Hansen all walked once for the Falcons.

Henry Iuzzolino started for Barlow and pitched three innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits. Iuzzolino walked one batter.

Sam Capetanakis pitched the final one and one-third innings for the Falcons, yielding three runs on five hits with two walks.