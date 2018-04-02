Barlow baseball hopes end is a new start

The way last season finished for the Joel Barlow baseball team is indicative, the Falcons hope, of just how competitive they can be throughout this season.

After going 8-12 in the regular season, Barlow was the 31st seed in the Class L state tournament and faced South-West Conference foe and second-seed Masuk in the first round. It took Masuk 11 innings to escape with a 2-1 victory over the Falcons.

In addition to making the state tournament again this spring, Barlow is also looking for a berth in the SWC playoffs after just missing out in 2017. Showing the conference’s competitiveness, seventh-seed Newtown went on to win last year’s SWC title.

“It’s always tough and that never changes,” said Barlow coach Matt Griffiths about the SWC. “There’s no weak team and that typically is the case.”

Masuk, New Fairfield and New Milford are among the teams Griffiths anticipates being tough this season.

Whether or not the Falcons get into the conference playoff mix this spring may hinge on what usually carries a team to the top: Its performance on the mound and in the field.

“We’re fast and I think we’re going to make plays in the field. If we can pitch and play defense we’re going to be in a pretty good spot,” said Griffiths.

The team will have to overcome the graduation loss of 13 players from a year ago.

Captains are catcher Ben Ciardullo, first baseman Owen Corazzelli, and outfielders Ryan Prather and Kyle Andreoli.

The coach added that the Falcons aren’t starting out with postseason goals but, rather, an attitude of taking it day by day.

“We’re trying not to get ahead of ourselves,” said Griffiths.

Notes: Barlow is scheduled to begin the regular season on Wednesday at Weston at 4 p.m.