Barlow girls lax routs Weston

The Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team jumped out to a 7-0 halftime lead en route to a 13-2 triumph over South-West Conference rival Weston on Tuesday in Weston.

The Falcons (3-0) were led offensively by Cat Goncalves and Bella Miceli, who each had three goals; Goncalves added an assist. Julia Shapiro, Sarah Witherbee and Becca Candee scored two goals apiece, and Lucy Witherbee also hit the back of the net.

Shapiro logged a trio of assists and Emily Grob also set up a goal.

Sonia Mody and Grace Toner scored for Weston.

Barlow did a nice job of gaining possession behind the draw control work of Sarah Witherbee.

Weston goalie Madelyn Lustberg made 11 saves before yielding to Remy Young, who came in during the second half and stopped four shots.

Brooke Squitieri made a pair of saves in goal for Barlow.