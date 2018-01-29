Coppock dominant as Barlow wrestlers sweep

It was a Saturday sweep for the Joel Barlow wrestling team.

Competing in a five-team meet at Fairfield Ludlowe, the Falcons beat all four of their opponents. Barlow defeated Pomperaug (40-33), Stratford (54-11), Harding (51-18), and Ludlowe (45-33).

Winning all four of their individual matches for Barlow were Josh Brault (two pins, two forfeits) at 106 pounds; Charlie Prather (three decisions, one pin) at 113 pounds; Alex Klein Wassink (two forfeits, pin, decision) at 145 pounds; Ben Coppock (four pins) at 152 pounds; and Carson LiCastri (two pins, technical fall, forfeit) at 170 pounds.

Coppock was Barlow’s most dominating wrestler: He pinned his four opponents in a combined time of two minutes and 16 seconds. Two of Coppock’s pins came in under 20 seconds, and a third took just 49 seconds.

Adding three victories for Barlow were Walter Alvarez (two forfeits, major decision) at 126 pounds and Ben El-Wardany (two forfeits, pin) at 220 pounds.

Contributing a pair of triumphs were Cameron Hirsch (pin, forfeit) at 120 pounds; Ben Burrell (two forfeits) at 160 pounds; and Ben Bai (pin, forfeit) at 285 pounds.