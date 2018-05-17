Brown shuts down Barlow softball team

Breanna Brown pitched a one-hit shutout as Notre Dame-Fairfield defeated the Joel Barlow softball team, 5-0, in the final game of the regular season Thursday in Fairfield.

Barlow heads into the postseason with a 15-5 record, while Notre Dame-Fairfield is now 14-6.

Notre Dame took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Lancers tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

That was more than enough support for Brown, who limited Barlow to a one-out single by Abby Ota in the sixth inning. Brown walked one batter and struck out six.

Claire McCann went the distance for Barlow, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits. McCann walked three batters and struck out six.