Baseball: Easton 12’s win Al Leonard Tournament

After losing its first game of the 25th Al Leonard Jimmy Fund Tournament in Bethel, the Easton Cal Ripken 12U district baseball team won five games in a row, including beating New Canaan twice, to take the tournament championship on Tuesday.

Easton won the final game on a dramatic walk-off home run by Christian Nilsen in bottom of the sixth inning to win 2-1.

This is the first time Easton has ever won the Al Leonard tournament, which opened on June 10.

Cam Forte pitched five innings, allowing only one run.

Lucas Asanovic got the save by pitching in the sixth inning.

Great all-around defense by Cooper Zuccarella, Spencer Thomas, Jesse Covino and Ryan Schmid helped keep New Canaan off the bases, while Ian Nilsen provided stellar catching.

Evan Corazzelli, Will Gregor and Connor Thomas all made great plays in the infield.

A total of 38 teams from 14 towns competed in this year’s tourney, in 9U, 10U, 11U and 12U divisions.

Easton will play in the state tournament next weekend.