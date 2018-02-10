Barlow girls hoop falls to Trinity Catholic

The Joel Barlow girls basketball team saw its hopes of making the state tournament end Friday night in Stamford.

In a non-conference game, the Falcons fell to host Trinity Catholic by a score of 60-44.

The loss left Barlow with a 6-13 overall record going into its final regular-season game Tuesday night at home against Bethel. Teams need eight-regular season wins to qualify for the state tournament.

With 6’1″ junior center I’yanna Lops leading the charge, Trinity opened an 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and was ahead 36-14 at halftime.

Lops finished with 26 points and 18 rebounds for Trinity, which improved to 7-11. The Crusaders need one win in their final two games to make the state tournament.

Trinity point guard Caitlin Scott also hurt Barlow with 18 points, 10 assists and four steals.

Julia Mullin (17) and Annie Tamallanca (16) combined for 33 of Barlow’s 44 points. Tamallanca hit a pair of three-pointers.

Emily Grob contributed six points for the Falcons, who also got three points from Julia Shapiro and two points from Elizabeth Eastus