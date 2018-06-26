American Legion: Post 86 Seniors edge Trumbull 1-0

Brendan Skewis tossed his second shutout in seven days on Sunday as the Wilton American Legion Post 86 Senior team improved to 11-5 with a 1-0 win over Trumbull.

Skewis allowed only three hits and a walk over six innings to earn the win, improving his season record to 4-0. He struck out five.

In was Wilton’s third shutout in four games this past week.

Wilton was coming off a 7-1 loss to Trumbull on Friday. Andrew Weinbrum of Weston aided the offense by going 2-for-3 with a double.

On June 20, Weinbrum threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout in Post 86’s 5-0 win over Bridgeport. Weinbrum (4-0) walked two and struck out 10 for his second shutout win in a row.

The day before, Wilton blanked Bridgeport, 11-0, as Skewis threw a one-hitter over five innings, striking out five.

Post 86 blew the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth. Wilton scored eight unearned runs in the game.

Wilton lost two of three games to Stamford on the weekend of June 16-17.

In the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 16, Stamford took a 9-1 win. Ryan Orefice of Weston (1-1) got the start and went five and two-third innings, allowing four runs (all unearned) on five hits and five walks. He fanned five. Scott Lyon of Weston pitched the final one and one-third innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk.

In Saturday’s second game, Wilton rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-2 win over Stamford. Weinbrum had a double.

On Sunday, June 17, Post 86 suffered a 7-3 loss at Stamford. Lyon went 2-for-4 to lead the offense. Weinbrum had a single and RBI.