American Legion baseball: Weinbrum’s no-hitter highlights week for Post 86

The Wilton Post 86 American Legion Senior baseball team improved to 7-2 last Thursday with a 10-0 win over Fairfield. It was their ninth game in 10 days to open the season.

The team includes three Weston players: Scott Lyon, Ryan Orefice and Andrew Weinbrum.

In Thursday’s win, Weinbrum threw a no-hitter, continuing the team’s incredible pitching over the first nine games.

Post 86 hurlers — Orefice, Weinbrum, Ryan Gabriele, Brendan Skewis, Collin Kahal, Ben Olson, Will Holmquist and Otto Stenzler — have allowed only six earned runs in nine games, covering 63 innings, an earned run average (for seven innings) of 0.66.

Post 86 10, Fairfield 0: Thursday’s win completed a three-game sweep of Fairfield. Weinbrum went seven innings, allowing only one walk while striking out six, and allowing no hits. He improved to 3-0 on the season.

Lyon was 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run.

Post 86 8, Fairfield 1: Last Wednesday, Post 86 scored an 8-1 win over Fairfield behind a solid effort from Gabriele, who went six innings and allowed two runs (both unearned) on two hits, with eight strikeouts. Lyon had a single and two walks, and drove in a run.

Post 86 4, Fairfield 1: On June 12, Post 86 opened the series with a 4-1 win over Fairfield. Skewis (2-0) threw a complete-game two-hitter for the win. He allowed one run (unearned) and struck out six.

Post 86 3, Greenwich 2: The Wilton Post 86 senior team improved to 4-2 on the season with a 3-2 win at Greenwich in eight innings on Monday.

Orefice and Weinbrum combined for a five-hitter.

Orefice got the start and went five and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks, while striking out 10.

Weinbrum (2-0) got the win in relief, pitching two and one-third innings, retiring all seven batters he faced, with four strikeouts.

Lyon was 1-for-2 with a walk.

Post 86 2, Westport 1: Wilton had opened the season on June 5 with a 2-1 win over Westport in Wilton. Orefice (1-0) got the win, going six and one-third innings and allowing one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out 10.

Post 86 2, Westport 0: The following day in Westport, Skewis threw complete-game three-hit shutout in Wilton’s 2-0 win. All the scoring came in the top of fourth on a two-run single by Lyon, who was 1-for-3 on the day.

Post 86 4, Westport 0: On June 7, Weinbrum hurled a complete-game, three-hit shutout as Wilton beat Westport 4-0 in Wilton. Weinbrum struck out eight and walked two. Lyon was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Greenwich 3, Post 86 1: Wilton suffered its first loss on June 9, as Greenwich scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the eighth to score a 3-1 win in Wilton.

Greenwich 3, Post 86 1: In the second game of the doubleheader, Greenwich again prevailed by a score of 3-1. Greenwich broke a 1-1 tie with two in the bottom of the fifth. Otto Stenzler pitched a solid game, going six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks.