American Legion baseball: Weinbrum continues to impress for Wilton Post 86

Weston’s Andrew Weinbrum continued his incredible stretch of pitching last week in the Wilton Post 86 American League Senior team’s 2-1 win at Ridgefield.

Weinbrum, a rising senior at Weston High School, improved his season record to 5-0 with his fifth complete-game effort.

He has allowed no earned runs over 36 and one-third innings of work this season, with four shutouts — including a no-hitter. He also has one save.

Weinbrum has allowed only 17 hits over his 36-plus innings, with 34 strikeouts.

Wilton is currently in second place in the Zone 4 standings with a 13-6 record, with five regular-season games left.

In last week’s win, Ridgefield plated an unearned run in the bottom of the first to go up 1-0. Wilton answered with two in the top of the fourth, powered by back-to-back RBI doubles by Scott Lyons of Weston and Chris Tienken.

Ridgefield threatened in the bottom of the fourth after lead-off singles put the tying run in scoring position, but Weinbrum retired the next three batters to end the threat.

After that, he retired nine of the final 10 batters.

For the game, Weinbrum gave up one run (unearned) on six hits and two walks, with six strikeouts.

Lyon led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.

On Saturday, Post 86 lost a tough 3-2 decision to Ridgefield in Wilton. Ridgefield scored all three of its runs in the top of the third.

Brendan Skewis (4-1) took the loss, going seven innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Weinbrum led the hitting, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

On June 26, Post 86 rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off 4-3 win over Bridgeport at home.

Bridgeport’s Angel Irby took a perfect game into the bottom of the sixth, when Wilton got on track with a pair of runs. Down 3-2 going into its final at-bat, Wilton on an RBI single by Skewis. Chris Tienken scored the winning run on a passed ball.

Tienken got the win in relief, pitching the final one and one-third innings, allowing a run on two hits and one walk.