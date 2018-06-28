American Legion Baseball: Post 86 Juniors notch first wins

After an 0-8 start, the Wilton American Legion Post 86 Junior squad reeled off four wins in a row last week, before two tough losses to Trumbull this past weekend.

Post 86 (4-10) won for the fourth time in five days on Saturday, defeating Trumbull 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Erik Lebek got the win, allowing seven hits and two runs over six and two-third innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Dante Esposito of Weston came in with two outs in the top of the seventh and the bases loaded. He walked his first batter but got the final out on a grounder to short.

Wilton broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fifth. John McMahon singled and scored on a throwing error after a bunt by Weston’s Daniel Ielusic, who then scored on an RBI single by Andrew Travers.

In Saturday’s second game, Trumbull jumped out to a 5-0 lead and scored an 8-5 win. Ielusic had a hit and Aidan Kyle of Weston had two walks.

In the final game of the series on Sunday, Wilton rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh but fell just short in an 8-7 loss.

Trumbull had plated four runs in the fifth to take an 8-3 lead. In the seventh, walks by Kyle and Reagan Kahal, and singles by Parker Ward and Andrew Travers, scored one run, and an RBI groundout by Shane McCaghey scored another. After walk by Cam Case, Lebek’s RBI single made it 8-6, and John McMahon’s RBI grounder made it 8-7. A walk by Ielusic loaded the bases with two outs, but Trumbull escaped with the win by getting a flyball out to end the game.

Ielusic had three walks and Kyle had two walks.

Wilton notched its first win of the season with a 9-0 defeat of Bridgeport on June 19. Esposito was the winning pitching, allowing no runs and only one hit over five innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Ielusic and Kyle had a hit and scored two runs each.

On Wednesday, June 20, Post 86 blew out Bridgeport, 27-3. Kyle was 3-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs and five runs scored.

Last Thursday, Post 86 won a marathon over Bridgeport, 12-7, in 13 innings.

Bridgeport forced extra innings with a five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.

In the top of the 13th, a single by Kyle and walks by Chris Eidt and John Walsh loaded the bases, with runs scoring when McMahon singled and Ielusic was hit by pitch. Lebek followed with a two-run single and Ielusic later stole third and scored on a throwing error.

For the game, Kyle also had four hits and scored two runs. Ielusic had two hits and also had two runs scored.

Kyle pitched the final four innings to get the win, allowing no runs, four hits and two walks.