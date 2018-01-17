Ways to volunteer

By Peter Houlahan, Contributing writer

With every new year come new resolutions. For many, this includes a commitment to giving back to the community by volunteering one’s time and expertise to a good cause.

“The town would cease to function without its volunteers,” said Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton. “They play an enormous role in the community.”

Every town offers an abundance of organizations and clubs, whatever one’s interests, skills or time constraints. Sometimes the trick is just finding them. Here is a small sample of organizations that could use your help.

Additional opportunities to volunteer are provided on each of the town websites: for Redding, townofreddingct.org; Weston, westonct.gov; and Easton, eastonct.gov.

If you know of another opportunity to volunteer that isn’t on this list, email [email protected] to be added to it.

Redding

Redding Heritage Center. Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, townofreddingct.org, 203-938-9725.

The Redding Heritage Center is looking to fill its 2018 event calendar with presentations, discussion groups and lunch-and-learn sessions on a variety of subjects. Activities are targeted to adults 50 and older.

Volunteers give talks on everything from gardening and local history to home repairs. “We have someone who leads an opera talk once a month tied into what is currently showing at the Met,” said program coordinator Ruth Moran. “Another is coming in this month to bring members up to speed on the new tax laws.”

In addition to scheduled speakers, the Heritage Center hosts cultural café sessions, arts and crafts workshops, exercise programs, and a technology lab — all with the help of volunteers.

Redding Social Services Department. Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, townofreddingct.org. Contact: Redding Director of Social Services Angelica Fontanez, 203-938-9725.

The Social Services Department, associated with the Heritage Center, offers assistance and services for residents of all ages, including the Redding food bank and fuel assistance programs. “Our greatest need is fund raising and food collection to keep these programs running,” Fontanez said.

Mark Twain Library. 439 Redding Road, marktwainlibrary.org, 203-938-2545. Contact: President Jen Wastrom, [email protected]

Work the arts and crafts stations or silent auction, sell tickets, flip burgers, or run the games and bouncy castle at the Frog Frolic festival. The library depends on qualified volunteers to evaluate and price the more than 50,000 used books offered at the nationally known Mark Twain Book Fair held over Labor Day weekend. Volunteers are also needed for event planning, working the cash registers and stacking shelves.

The library also has year-round programs and events that could use help.

Redding volunteer fire departments. West Redding, 306 Umpawaug Road; Redding Fire Company 1, 186 Black Rock Tpk.; Georgetown, 6 Portland Avenue.

Consider joining one of the three volunteer fire departments serving the town of Redding.

“All types of people join the fire department,” said fire Chief Glenn Johnson of the West Redding Volunteer Fire Department. “Our volunteers include everyone from professional firefighters and paramedics to high school students and stay-at-home moms.”

Help is also always needed with administration, fund raising and events like the annual steak & chicken dinner.

Download an application at the fire department’s website. The best time to visit or submit applications is Monday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Keystone Club. The Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton, 170 Cross Highway, www.rbgc.net, 203-938-3166.

For those of high school age, the Keystone Club is a teen leadership and community service program supported through the Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton.

“The mission of the Keystone Club is to enable young people to become a positive force for good in the community,” said Joe Dolan, executive director of the BGCRR.

Volunteers organize and run programs like the annual spelling bee for elementary school students, shovel the driveways of local senior citizens, and help families who are in need have a Christmas tree and decorations in time for the holidays.

The goal is community service, but being a member of the Keystone Club also looks good on college applications.

New Pond Farm. 101 Marchant Road, newpondfarm.org. Contact: Ann Taylor, ann@newpondfarm.org or 203-938-2117.

New Pond Farm is a working dairy farm and educational nature center on 102 acres of rolling farmland in West Redding.

Up to 50 volunteers work together to put on such events as the annual Harvest Festival and Run for the Cows road race. Volunteers can feed and help care for an assortment of exotic reptiles and amphibians in the farm’s educational center. Families can work together on the monthly farm chores day. Help is needed on educational programs and smaller events year-round.

Redding Garden Club. Meetings are held at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, reddinggardenclub.org.

Those with a green thumb and an eye for landscaping can plant and maintain flower gardens in public areas and crossroads. The big annual plant sale is held in May.

More ways to volunteer in Redding can be found at townofreddingct.org under “community” and “living in Redding.”

“If you call our office and tell us what your interests are, we will help you connect you with the appropriate organization,” Pemberton said.

Weston

Lachat Town Farm. 106 Godfrey Road West, lachattownfarm.org, email: [email protected].

This 42-acre historic farm, farmhouse, barn, and adjacent nature reserve celebrates Weston’s farming roots through educational programs related to agriculture, the environment, sustainability, nutrition,, and the arts.

Weston Kiwanis Club. Meetings are at Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Road, westonkiwanis.org. Contact: Bob Uzenoff, 203-227-8368.

Kiwanis is a group of people involved in fund raising and projects in town.

Saturday breakfast meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. in the church parish hall. Look under Menu/Join on the website for information on becoming a member.

WestonArts. Meetings are held in the Weston Town Hall meeting room, 56 Norfield Road, westonarts.org.

The organization has a calendar of events and educational programs aimed at supporting and developing the arts in Weston. Musical performers, artists and art lovers are all welcome.

Member meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m.

Weston Historical Society. Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Road, westonhistoricalsociety.org, email [email protected], 203-226-1804.

Events, exhibits and school educational programs highlight the town’s architecture, agriculture, and industrial and cultural heritage through the ages. High school students can earn extra credit for participation.

Weston Senior Center. Hurlbutt Elementary School, 9 School Road, westonct.gov, 203-222-2608.

Volunteers are always needed to support and run performances, games, educational and special interest seminars, and information and services designed for Weston’s mature adult community. Drivers to take seniors to appointments are currently needed.

A list of clubs, organizations and town government programs can be found at westonct.gov.

Easton

Aspetuck Land Trust. Meetings are held at various locations, aspetucklandtrust.org, 203-331-1906.

The Aspetuck Land Trust covers areas of Easton, Weston, Fairfield, and Westport.

Some projects volunteers are involved in include protecting the habitat for ground-nesting birds, restoring riverbanks, building fish ladders to improve native trout streams, and improving nature trails.

Easton Fireman’s Carnival. Fire Department located at 1 Center Road, 203-268-2833.

Aside from needing firefighters and EMTs, the department also needs help with many jobs at the carnival. Contact the fire department to help out with the carnival or the many other functions it serves in the community.

Easton Lions Club. Meetings are held at Roberto’s Restaurant, 505 Main Street in Monroe, e-clubhouse.org/sites/eastonct.

The Easton Lions Club helps build playgrounds and provides disaster relief and long-term assistance for those in need. Volunteers are also involved in coordinated national and global efforts.

Dinner meetings are held every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, but contact the club in advance for an invitation.

Easton Exchange Club. Meetings are held at various locations, eastonexchange.org.

The Exchange Club is a national organization tightly focused on local projects aimed at making Easton a better place to live. Volunteers help with everything from youth, leadership and community service programs to fund-raising events such as golf tournaments and the annual Memorial Day Road Race. The Prevention of Child Abuse program is a highly regarded national effort by the Exchange Club.

Citizens for Easton. citizensforeaston.org, email: [email protected] citizensforeaston.org.

The organization’s mission is “preserving Easton’s scenic, rural, agrarian, and small-town characteristics.” Citizens for Easton fights against overdevelopment and for the preservation of reservoirs, woods, rolling hills, rock walls, historic homes, and other historic and natural features.

Visit the town website at eastonct.gov under the community tab for a sampling of volunteer opportunities. Or call Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby’s office at 203-268-6291.