Endorsements Matter — Vote McCabe for State Senate

To the Editor:

Have you noticed that every political candidate out there makes a point of letting you know who endorses them? That’s because a strong endorsement from a well-respected organization says a lot. Of course quantity matters too, so having lots of endorsements is better than one or two, but the organizations doing the endorsing is incredibly meaningful. It tells voters about the principles & values of the candidate being endorsed.

So when an organization I respect and believe in endorses a candidate, I pay attention. And if SEVERAL organizations I hold in high regard support the same person, I really take notice. That’s just part of why I’m so impressed by Michelle Lapine McCabe, who’s running for State Senate in Connecticut’s 28th District (representing Fairfield, Newtown, Easton and parts of Weston and Westport).

Michelle’s endorsements are both impressive and indicative of her integrity & progressive values. The many organizations that support Michelle and believe you should vote for her include: Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, the National Organization for Women, Planned Parenthood, the Working Families Party, the AFL-CIO, and the Center for Freethought Equality. Collectively, these organizations fight for our civil liberties, equal rights & opportunities for all, common sense gun safety for our schools & communities, and women’s health & reproductive freedom. These endorsements tell me they believe Michelle will fight for those principles as well as well.

So, for this and so many other reasons, I’m voting for Michelle Lapine McCabe to be my next State Senator. If you take some time to find out more about her at MichelleForCT.com, I bet you will too.

Cathy Curley

Fairfield