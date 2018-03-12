Obituary: Maureen G. George, 75, of Easton

Maureen G. George, age 75, of Easton, the loving wife of George J. George for over fifty-five years, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Born in Mineola, NY to the late Stephen and Evelyn Hurley, Maureen raised her family in Baldwin, NY.

Prior to her retirement, she was an Elementary School Teacher for over thirty years with the Baldwin school system.

Maureen was a devoted wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother. She was the matriarch of the family whose passion was her family. After she retired, she loved to spend time in Florida to enjoy the good life and warm weather with her husband playing golf and tennis. Maureen was also a voracious reader and was an expert in solving crossword puzzles.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two loving daughters, Stacey Clougher-Battaglino and her husband Eddie of Bellmore, LI and Kim Ciccarello of New Canaan, CT; and, her five cherished grandchildren, Jesse and Tyler Clougher, Luke and Grant Ciccarello and Cole Battaglino. She is also survived by her brother, Bruce Hurley of Huntington, LI; a niece, Janet Davis and nephews, Justin Hurley and Michael Braddock.

All services are private.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of CT, 126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.