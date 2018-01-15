Obituary: Lt. Alexander John Sawchyn, 90, of Redding

Lt. Alexander John Sawchyn, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 4, 2018 in Ridgefield, CT after a brave battle with cancer.

Alexander was born in Fall River, MA on June 27, 1927 to the late Alexander Sawchyn, Sr. from Ukraine and Stacia Sawchyn from Poland.

He was predeceased by siblings Alice Thurston and John Sawchyn. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Theresa Sawchyn; sons Mark and Scott Sawchyn, Scott’s wife Sharon, and 3 grandchildren: Lauren Sawchyn, Ethan Sawchyn, and Danae Sawchyn.

Alexander was a proud veteran of World War II, the Berlin Airlift, and the Korean War. He started his aviation career by joining the Civil Air Patrol when he was 15. From 1942-44, he worked for the U.S. Navy in Newport, RI. Alexander joined the Army Air Corps, serving from 1944-46. He was a B-29 pilot and was wounded on one of many combat missions he flew in the Pacific war zone.

After the war, Alexander joined the Air Force and served in the Air Transport Command. From 1946-49, he was part of the Berlin airlift, completing 41 of these missions. In 1949, he joined the Air Force Reserves, and was recalled to duty from 1950-51 for the Korean War.

After starting his family in Bridgeport, Alexander relocated his family to Redding and remained there the rest of his life. He worked full time as Chief Engine Tester at Avco Textron Lycoming in Stratford and part-time as a Special Police Officer for ADT in Bridgeport. After retiring in 1992, he attended Western Connecticut State University to take courses in video communications and started his company, AL-X-ander Video Productions.

Alexander made it his life’s work to educate younger generations about the wars and promote support for veterans. As a video historian for the Army Air Force Roundtable, CT Air and Space Center, and Bethel American Legion Post No. 100, he dedicated countless hours over the years to documenting the veterans stories, memorials, and celebrations, many for public access television, even sending tapes to encourage troops in Iraq. For 13 years, Alexander helped arrange the Wings of Freedom Tours, which brought vintage warplanes to CT. He also gave many newspaper interviews, and spoke at numerous local events and schools.

Alexander was dedicated to his family, helping raise his grandchildren, supporting education and careers, and sharing his love of history, humor, and Yankee sensibilities with all who enjoyed his company. In addition to videography, he had a passion for animals, the outdoors, fishing, boating, and gardening. Alexander will be remembered as an extraordinary, hard-working, and brave man who loved his family and country.

A graveside service will follow in Ridge Cemetery in Redding with full military honors.

