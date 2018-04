Gerhard P. Deneke, 80, of Redding, passed away on April 25, 2018. He was the loving husband of the late Elizabeth Deneke, who passed in 2004.

Friends will be received on Saturday, April 28, 2018, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.