Dann B. Nerich, 62, of Tilton, NH, formerly of Redding, died February 18th after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife Alicia (Dodge) Nerich and a son Gregory.

A memorial mass will be held March 17th, at 11:00 AM, at All Saints Church, Lancaster, NH. Please go to www.baileyfh.net to read a complete obituary or to send an online condolence.