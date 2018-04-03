Obituary: Angelina Marie LaRocca, 93

Angelina Marie LaRocca, 93, formerly of Stamford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Treasure Coast Hospice, Fort Pierce, FL on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

She was born in New York City on October 9, 1924 to the late Joseph and Petrina Nobile Canino.

She was an Executive Secretary with U.S.T, United States Tobacco until she retired. Angelina was a member of St. John of the Cross Carmelytes and Sacred Heart Church Rosary Society.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Joseph D. LaRocca of FL, her loving children F. Richard LaRocca and his wife Jane of Enfield, CT, Judy LaRocca Schueler and her husband Douglas of Killingworth, CT and Sandra Bucaro of Weston, CT, as well as her grandchildren, Juliane LaRocca, Gretchen Xenelis, Kristen Rocha, Kara and Kaylie Bucaro and two great-granddaughters, Molly and Juniper. Also surviving are her sisters, Ann Kilborn and Jean Canino.

Besides her parents, Angelina was predeceased by her son, Joseph LaRocca and her brothers, Felix, Nicholas and Joseph Canino.

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Friday Morning, April 6, 2018 from 9:30-10:30 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, Stamford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Angelina’s memory to Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902

