Zoo’s prairie dog forecaster looking forward to an early spring

Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog, came out early this morning to share his weather forecast with a small gathering of his friends. He did not see his shadow, anticipating an early spring. His forecast is at odds with Punxatawny Phil, who is looking forward to six more weeks of winter.

“Beardsley Bart is a very early riser and when he came out this morning, he confirmed that he did not see his shadow,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho. “He’s happy to report spring is just around the corner and he looks forward to all his friends coming to visit him soon.”