The Weston High girls golf team evened its record at 3-3 with a 234-264 victory over Immaculate on Monday at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Halley Melito was the medalist with a round of 50 to lead the Trojans, followed by Sarah Johnson with a 56, Abby West with a 61 and Carolyn Zech with a 67.

For the Mustangs (1-3), Avery Jarboe led the way with a 56, followed by Abby Allen (63), Mackenzy Garden (72) and Gia Massoni (73).