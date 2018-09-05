Rowe earns Independent Party endorsement

The Independent Party of Connecticut has endorsed Probate Judge T.R. Rowe, who is running for re-election this coming November. He will now appear on both the Independent line and the Republican line on the ballot on Nov. 6.

“As a judge of probate, it is critical that my court enjoys a reputation for being fair and impartial, and it is important that my candidacy reflect that,” said Rowe. “That is why the endorsement of the Independent Party is so meaningful to me. I appreciate the faith they have placed in my service on the bench, and I look forward to continuing to work for all residents served by the court.”

Rowe lives in Trumbull with his wife, Michelle, and their four children.Prior to being elected judge in 2012, he served 14 years as Trumbull’s state representative in Hartford. He graduated cum laude from Catholic University of America in 1992 and received his juris doctor from Quinnipiac University in 1995. At Quinnipiac, he was a member of Phi Delta Phi, a National Legal Honor Society, and served as chief editor of the Moot Court Honor Society. He is an attorney with McNamara & Kenney, LLC, in Bridgeport, and is a member of the Bridgeport and Connecticut Bar Associations.

“Serving as the probate judge in my hometown of Trumbull, as well as the towns of Monroe and Easton, is an honor and a responsibility I take very seriously,” said Rowe. “It is also a job that I love. I find it very rewarding to be on the front lines of helping people in a wide variety of areas.”

The District of Trumbull Probate Court includes the towns of Trumbull, Monroe and Easton, and judges are elected to serve four-year terms. Probate judges are the only elected judges in the state. The probate court is responsible for a broad range of cases, including those involving children, seniors, persons with mental illness and adults with intellectual disabilities, and includes the probating and administrating of estates and trusts, conservatorships, adoptions and name changes, to name a few.

Rowe was awarded an AV Preeminent Rating reflecting the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards by Martindale-Hubbell, and has had three of his decisions published by the Quinnipiac University Probate Law Journal. He was also awarded the 2010 Exemplary Leadership and Service Award from the Connecticut Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

Rowe is a member of the Legislative Advisory Committee of The Kennedy Center, a non-profit service agency for those with special needs, and serves as an honorary member of the board of directors of Caroline House, a Women’s Literacy Outreach Program. He is a trustee of Saints Cyril & Methodius Church and coaches his sons’ Little League baseball teams.