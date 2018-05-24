Norwalk Police seek man wanted for multiple warrants

Norwalk Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with locating Francisco Reyes. The Norwalk Department of Police Service holds multiple warrants for his arrest for burglary and larceny charges.

According to police, Reyes is known to frequent hotels in Fairfield County.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 203-854-3051. Anonymous tips can be left at Norwalk Police Tip Line, 203-854-3111. Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com. Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

[wide]

[/wide]