Redding prepares for Long Ridge rail realignment

After being stalled because of lack of funds for more than two decades, plans are now in the final stages for the realignment of the Long Ridge Road rail crossing in Redding.

Work on the project will begin in the spring of 2019.

The purpose of the project is to reconstruct and realign Long Ridge Road, Sidecut Road and Simpaug Turnpike to better accommodate low-clearance vehicles and to improve sight distances.

On April 4, the Connecticut Department of Transportation will submit its final plans to move forward with the project.

“Right now we are in the final design stage,” said Michael Joyce, project engineer and manager of the highway design group with the Malone & MacBroom engineering and architecture firm.

“We are excited. This is the reality of the project going forward,” Joyce said.

At the Connecticut DOT public meeting on the crossing last week, project manager Barry Schilling said the cost of the project is estimated at about $2 million, to be funded with 90% federal funds and 10% state funds.

According to Joyce, visibility is poor in the area. “Currently, there is a sight distance coming out of Simpaug of roughly only 125 feet,” he said.

Joyce added that vegetation is also affecting visibility. “This will be removed,” he said.

Last summer, when work was being done on the railroad, the town coordinated with Metro-North and the Connecticut Department of Transportation to have road closures and detours implemented.

“Given what they did then and how that worked, we will follow that same pattern as we go to construction with this project,” Joyce said.

The Connecticut DOT is aware of the fact that there are a lot of scenic roads in Redding, and will accommodate them as best as possible, according to Joyce.

“We are trying to smooth out and make this a safer crossing,” he said. “We are being sensitive to not create an intersection that changes the character of the intersection as well.”

Dottie DeLuca, who owns a business at 4 Long Ridge Road in West Redding, expressed her concern about speeding in the area.

“Were any studies done prior to this plan as far as traffic flow, speed, and stop signs?” she asked. “Right now, we have an issue with speeding.”

When DeLuca was told that there will be improved sight lines in the area, she expressed concern that this will only result in increased speeding, since visibility will be improved.

As to her questions about whether a stop sign should go in a particular location, Pemberton responded that “local traffic control — which is the police department — determines this. So local traffic control will decide ultimately whether there are additional stop signs.”

Toby Welles, chairman of Redding’s Planning and Zoning Commission, explained that everything is being done in the best interests of the town.

“There is a history we have established of making sure that improvements to roads are improvements — they don’t make worse situations occur. This is something we will take up as a town,” he said.

DeLuca recommended that the town improve its communication. She referred to two recent accidents at the Topstone Road train crossing within the past month. In those incidents — on Dec. 5 and Jan. 12 — drivers drove onto the train tracks and had their cars hit by trains.

“I think that it would be lovely if the engineers were open to meeting with the planning commissioner or meeting with the landowners [who will be affected by this project],” she said. “Now is the time to have communication and cooperation of really fine-tuning it, because we are stuck with this.”

“This is going to be permanent, so let’s give it some thought,” DeLuca said.