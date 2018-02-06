Aspetuck Land Trust welcomes new members

ALT is a non-profit land conservation organization founded in 1966 to preserve open space in the towns of Westport, Weston, Fairfield and Easton. ALT provides passive recreation and educational opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy nature, while preserving the flora and fauna and beauty of local towns. ALT maintains 45 trailed nature preserves and other conservation-only properties on more than 1,800 acres of land. More than 1,100 individual members support the organization through annual membership contributions. For more information visit www.aspetucklandtrust.org.

