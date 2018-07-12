Operation Hope holds annual tag sale

Operation Hope’s annual “Really Big” Tag Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 19, from noon-4 p.m., at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield. Held rain or shine, admission is $1. First Church is generously allowing Operation Hope the use of its facility for this long-standing community event that is open to all. All proceeds support Operation Hope’s mission to end hunger and provide vital services to the region’s most vulnerable citizens in the community.

The tag sale is an opportunity for local residents to donate items and to volunteer at the event. Donations are accepted at First Church Congregational Monday, Aug. 13 through Thursday, Aug. 16, from 9-noon and 5-8 p.m. daily.

Donations needed include furniture, household goods, jewelry, table linens, pictures/paintings, art, toys, gaming systems, newer electronics (flat screen TVs, monitors and newer computers), bikes, outdoor equipment and sporting goods. Operation Hope cannot accept bedding, clothing, cribs, shoes, stuffed animals, entertainment centers, books, VCR tapes and tube TVs/monitors. Furniture cannot be picked up by Operation Hope. For details about donations and volunteering, visit bit.ly/ohtagsale2018.

“The Tag Sale is our largest community-wide event, raising money and awareness to ensure everyone has access to safe and affordable housing, food and basic necessities,” said Carla Miklos, executive director, Operation Hope. “With funding from traditional sources becoming scarce, we rely on our community for help. The Tag Sale is a fun way to support our efforts.”

The event is in need of volunteers Aug. 13-20. For more information, contact Volunteer Program Manager Donna Schmidt at 203-292-5588, ext. 207 or [email protected]