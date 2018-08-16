Fairfield County’s Community Foundation funds SHAF loans

In The Senior Housing Assistance Fund (SHAF) provides interest free loans to income eligible people who are 60+ or disabled for the purpose of obtaining and/or remaining in safe, affordable housing. The funds can be utilized for security and utility deposits, moving expenses, furnace or roof repairs and renovations. The borrower determines the repayment schedule.

SHAF was established by the Fairfield County Community Foundation and is managed by SWCAA in the following towns: Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport and Wilton. Nancy Lombard at the SWCAA (203) 814-3671 can assist you with additional information and application assistance. Brochures are also available at your local Senior Center.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community. Individuals, families, corporations, and organizations can establish charitable funds or contribute to existing funds. The Community Foundation is in compliance with the Council on Foundations’ national standards, and has awarded more than $207 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond. For information, visit fccfoundation.org.

[wide]

[/wide]