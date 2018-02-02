CT Audubon hosts guided winter walk

Connecticut Audubon Society, Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street hosts a winter walk in the woods on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

A staff naturalist will lead a guided walk through the Larsen Sanctuary’s forest trails, meadows and marshes in search of animal tracks, holes tree trunks, and other clues that these silent, wintry habitats are still full of life.

All ages are welcome (no strollers please). Be sure to dress for the weather conditions, and don’t forget binoculars.

CAS members: $3 per person; nonmembers: $6 per person.

Advance registration required at 203-259-6305, ext. 109, or visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield for a complete listing of winter programs and special events.