Connecticut Audubon Society hosts Enchanted Forest

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield will host their annual Enchanted Forest event on Friday, Oct. 26, from 5-7:30 p.m.

An alternative, nature-themed Halloween celebration, the Enchanted Forest also introduces educational information about nocturnal animals in their natural habitat.

Children are encouraged to wear costumes for this unique and fun — not scary — event. Experience the Larsen Sanctuary at night while being escorted along the luminary trail by volunteers who light the way with flashlights. The festivities also feature fall-themed craft making, Halloween snacks and a chance to meet some of the Center’s creepy, crawly critters. The Enchanted Forest is held rain or moon shine.

The guided walks leave every 15 minutes beginning at 5:15 p.m.; the last walk leaves at 7:30 p.m. Advance registration and payment are required. Ticket prices are: CAS members $10/child, $2/adult; nonmembers $15/child, $2/adult. To purchase tickets online visit: www.ctaudubon.org/fairfield-home/, or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109. Be sure to sign-up early to reserve your walk time of choice.

Visit The Connecticut Audubon Society’s website at www.ctaudubon.org to learn about fall programs and special events around the state.

