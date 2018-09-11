The Connecticut Audubon Society will turn back the clock for a special cocktail and buffet fundraising event at the Center at Fairfield on Friday, Oct. 5, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The evening’s esteemed guest speaker will be President Theodore Roosevelt as portrayed by Joe Wiegand, a performer and scholar who is highly regarded as the country’s premier Teddy Roosevelt reprisor.

An Evening with Teddy: The Conservation President, will honor Fairfield resident Judith Fay Richardson for her dedication and commitment to The Connecticut Audubon Society. The festivities will include cocktails, appetizers, buffet and desserts, as well as a silent auction. Ticket prices start at $75 and may be purchased from the Center at ctaudubon.org/fairfield-home/. All proceeds from the event will support the environmental education and conservation programs at The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield.

Joe Wiegand has entertained audiences with his portrayal of the 26th President at historic sites and museums around the world — including the White House on Roosevelt’s 150th birthday. His unparalleled grasp of history and uncanny resemblance to T.R. makes audiences feel they are truly in the presence of the former U.S. President and adventurer. From bear hunts to the Panama Canal, from Africa to the Amazon, both history and T.R. are brought to life through Wiegand’s delightful stories and personal anecdotes.

Theodore Roosevelt is the perfect role model for this occasion. An influential supporter of wildlife conservation and our national parks, he was known as the “Conservation President.” During his presidency, he helped establish 51 preserves for birds, 5 national parks, 18 national monuments, 150 national forests and he identified 91 bird species he saw or heard on the White House lawn.

Roosevelt was also a contemporary of The Connecticut Audubon Society founder Mabel Osgood Wright, a pioneer environmentalist and founder of the Society’s Birdcraft Sanctuary in Fairfield. In an interesting connection, Birdcraft later became an inspiration for the Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary in Oyster Bay, Long Island, after his widow, who was seeking a fitting memorial for the President, visited the Fairfield Sanctuary.

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield is located at 2325 Burr Street in Fairfield. For more information about this event, visit the Center’s website at: https://www.ctaudubon.org/fairfield-home/ or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109.