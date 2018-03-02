Democratic candidates to participate in Fairfield gubernatorial forum

Democratic candidates either running or exploring a run for governor of Connecticut will take part in a moderated panel discussion on Sunday, March 11, from 2-4 p.m., at Fairfield Woods Middle School, 1115 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield.

“We are pleased to host the Connecticut Democratic Candidates for Governor in this forum,” said Steven Sheinberg, chairman of the Fairfield Democratic Town Committee. “We look forward to giving voters a chance to hear where each of the candidate stands on the issues that matter most to them.”

The following candidates have been confirmed to participate in the forum:

Luke Bronin — Mayor of Hartford

Susan Bysiewicz — former three-term Secretary of the State

Sean Connolly — former head of the State Department of Veterans Affairs

Joe Ganim — Mayor of Bridgeport

Jonathan Harris — former Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection

Ned Lamont — Greenwich businessman and candidate for governor in 2010

Guy Smith — Greenwich business executive

The forum, which is co-sponsored by the Democratic Town Committees of Fairfield, Trumbull, Weston, Westport, and Wilton, along with the Indivisible group ICT-4, will be moderated by Fairfield Democratic Town Committee Chairman Steven Sheinberg and Westport Selectwoman, Melissa Kane. Topics addressed will will focus on current issues facing the state, including the state budget, economic development, public education, healthcare, women’s rights, transportation & infrastructure, family leave, gun violence prevention, renewable energy solutions, and more.

This event is free and open to the public.