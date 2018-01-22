CT, national gas prices on the rise

Today (Jan. 22) gas prices in The Nutmeg State are averaging $2.68 a gallon, $.02 cents higher than this time last week and $.21 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, today’s average prices are $2.54, a penny higher than this time last week; and $.23 cents higher than this time last year.

Since 2014, average gas prices dropped as much as $.20 cents in January. However, this year, prices are a nickel more than Jan. 1 — which is an indication that 2018 might be more expensive compared to last year. Prices continue to rise along with demand and global inventories.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in the Nutmeg State’s six regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport $2.76

Lower Fairfield County $2.78

New Haven/Meriden $2.65

Greater Hartford $2.66

New London/Norwich $2.72

Windham/Middlesex $2.65

Statewide average $2.68

Today, Texas and Missouri register the lowest average per-gallon prices at $2.29 and 2.30, respectively. Hawaii continues to lead the pack with highest prices in the nation at $3.36, followed by California at $3.19. Connecticut moved up one slot with the 10th highest prices in the nation.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 62 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 5.2 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services. In Connecticut, we serve a half-million members living in is Fairfield, New Haven, and Litchfield counties.