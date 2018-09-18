Connecticut REALTORS endorse Hwang

Connecticut REALTORS (CAR) announced that their Association has voted to endorse Senator Tony Hwang’s candidacy for re-election to a third term in the State Senate. Sen. Hwang represents Connecticut’s 28th Senate District which includes Fairfield, Easton, Weston, Westport, Newtown and Sandy Hook.

CAR carefully evaluated candidates to determine who would best ensure a positive environment for living in or transferring property in Connecticut.

“As a realtor, I am truly honored to earn this endorsement from my colleagues in the profession,” said Sen. Hwang, who Co-Chairs the legislature’s Housing Committee. “Real estate as an industry and its members are the ultimate small business owners. They are an essential piece of the puzzle when it comes to economic recovery and job and business growth, which Connecticut badly needs. At the State Capitol, I have been fighting to pass policies which put Connecticut on a more predictable, sustainable, and reliable pro-business path. I am committed to improving the quality of life in all of our communities. The support of Connecticut REALTORS means a great deal to me.”

