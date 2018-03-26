Open call for young artists

The Bruce Museum is seeking artwork from regional high school students by Sunday, May 6, 2018. Select pieces will be showcased in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition in the Museum’s Bantle Lecture Gallery.

Approximately 40 artworks chosen from the hundreds of expected submissions will be on display from June 9 through Aug. 12, 2018. Local students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to participate in this annual exhibition.

Finalists will be chosen by a jury, who will determine the artworks for exhibition after several rounds of voting. This year’s iCreate jury will include Daniel Buckley, Bruce Museum Exhibit Designer and a celebrated artist, and Deborah Simon, an esteemed art patron and collector. A third judge will be announced in the coming weeks.

The iCreate 2017 exhibition attracted more than 700 submissions from students at 48 area high schools. Entries for iCreate are limited to two-dimensional original works in oil, watercolor, acrylic, tempera, gouache, pastel, any type of drawing medium, traditional printmaking forms (such as relief, etching, stone lithograph, and serigraph), mixed media, and digital media.

Any high school student from the region may submit up to three entries digitally to [email protected] by Sunday, May 6, 2018.

The top five honorees will be awarded cash prizes from $500 to $100. Every student participant will be featured in a digital presentation of the iCreate exhibition and will be eligible for the $250 people’s choice award.

iCreate 2018 is organized by high school seniors, from Byram Hills, Darien, Rye, and Scarsdale, serving as Bruce Museum’s [email protected] committee. The exhibition is underwritten by the Charles M. and Deborah G Royce Exhibition Fund with additional support from the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation.