Make-A-Wish CT launches World Wish Day campaign

Make-A-Wish Connecticut will celebrate World Wish Day on April 29, the 38th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization. In preparation for the milestone achievement, Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide are joining forces for a month-long campaign with the theme: “It takes more than magic, it takes muscle” to grant wishes.

The campaign kicks off today, April 2, with the release of a brand-new set of PSAs. The PSAs feature Make-A-Wish kids, including a superhero, mermaid, pop star, marine, astronaut and makeup artist, showing off the emotional, psychological and physical muscle they gained from their wish experience. The wish kids appear alongside WWE® Superstar John Cena, who has granted 580 wishes, more than any other person. Celebrity wish granters Johnny Depp — whose support through wish granting and fundraising at studio premieres and movie screenings spans 30 years — and Steve Harvey, a longtime wish granter, lent their voices to the PSAs as well.

Later in April, Make-A-Wish will challenge people around the world to participate in the #ArmWrestleChallenge, a family-friendly social media competition that encourages people to show their muscle to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

The grand finale takes place at the end of April, when Make-A-Wish attempts to set a new Guinness World Records title for the largest wish granting nonprofit organization.

“Wishes would not be possible without the collective muscle of Make-A-Wish supporters right here in our community,” said Pam Keough, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Connecticut. “The World Wish Day campaign allows us to acknowledge all of the people who lend their muscle to creating wish experiences that build the emotional and physical strength kids need to fight their illness.”

World Wish Day illustrates the imperative role a wish plays in a child’s medical treatment. Research shows that a wish can help kids build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

Learn more at ct.wish.org or wish.org/worldwishday.