Center for Family Justice names chief development officer

The Center for Family Justice, which serves victims of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse in six Fairfield County communities, announces the appointment of Robert S. Hojnacki as its chief development officer.

As a member of CFJ’s Senior Management Team, the Fairfield resident will lead all fundraising and development initiatives at the Bridgeport-based nonprofit, which last year served almost 10,000 women, men and children in the Greater Bridgeport area.

Hojnacki brings extensive experience in business development as well as a long-term commitment to the region’s nonprofits to his new role. Before joining CFJ, his recent positions included his role as First Vice President, Director of Business Development at Stamford-based Patriot Bank. He also worked as Patriot’s Vice President, Director of Nonprofits and Municipalities, where he helped to expand the bank’s community presence and customer relationships.

Hojnacki has extensive experience in regional banking having held positions with several industry leaders. He was also the former General Manager of the Food Network’s Live Division.

As Connecticut’s first Family Justice Center, CFJ works to break the cycles of domestic and sexual violence by providing victims and survivors with comprehensive services in one safe place. In addition to providing counseling to victims, the nonprofit also operates Kathie’s Place a 15-bed safe house which provides shelters to domestic violence victims fleeing their abusers.

“We are thrilled to have Bob join our team and lend his impressive professional experience and expertise to our mission,” said CFJ’s President & CEO Debra A. Greenwood. “He has long been a friend to this agency as a member of our White Ribbon Task Force, which works to engage men in the efforts to end domestic and sexual violence. His commitment to our mission, along with his strong executive experience in Fairfield County, positions him to be a dynamic champion of our fundraising and development efforts.”

“I am honored to have this opportunity to help this vital nonprofit grow and thrive by working to expand its fundraising and development initiatives in the region,” said Hojnacki. “I have long been impressed with important work CFJ does to support victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence and am excited to be part of these efforts.”

In addition to his professional experience, Hojnacki has also been committed to many nonprofits and community organizations and served on several nonprofit boards of directors.

Hojnacki received his undergraduate degree from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, N.Y. and his MBA from St. John’s University.

