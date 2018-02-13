Art posters celebrate Winter Olympics

The Save Our Stepney Task Force (SOS), in cooperation with the town of Monroe, is featuring Art Posters of the XXIII Winter Olympic Games on the Stepney Green through Feb. 28.

This installation is the sixth in a series of Art on the Green, located on Main Street at the intersection of routes 25 and 59. The Green, Memorial garden and gazebo serve as an outdoor gallery which to display this public art.

Four of eight art posters, selected by the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang organizing committee, are displayed in large format in the gazebo on the Green. The posters offer a unique creative response to PyeongChang’s Olympic Moment by Korean artists whose work was selected from among 205 submissions to an open call.

During the selection process, the art poster evaluation committee commented: “We paid particular attention to the aesthetic quality of the posters while looking for work that captures the philosophy and values of Olympism from a unique artistic angle. While certain works are inspired by the rings and interpret the emblem of the Games in PyeongChang to reflect the Olympic values, others pay tribute to traditional Korean creative arts such as embroidery, calligraphy or pottery.”

The first poster, Good Morning, Moon! is by ceramic artist, Jeon Chang-hyun. When it is morning in South Korea, it is night on the other side of the earth. The title represents the time difference across the globe. The moon in the name of the “Moon Jar (White Porcelain Jar)” refers to the wishes for a successful Winter Games in PyeongChang that people all over the world in different time zones will enjoy at the same moment. The motif of the Moon Jar was inspired by the steel horse of the Goguryeo dynasty.

The artist reinterpreted the horse in a small but sturdy form. Leaving behind hoof prints on the snowy surface, the horse climbs up to the entrance of the jar where it then descends on a bobsleigh ride. This adds a playful touch to the solemn and serious traditional pottery. The method of wood firing unglazed pottery allows the wood ashes to fly naturally in the kiln and creates an effect that reveals a subtle color unique to the calm whiteness of the Korean Jar, extracting the beauty of the dynamic movement of earth, fire and wood.

Poster two — titled, PyeongChang, Gangneung, Jeongseon and Winter, by Kim Joo-sung — makes use of the basic morphemes in the Korean alphabet as basic units of geometric shapes to which strokes are added or rotation is carried out to create a visual image that combines the name of each district where the PyeongChang Winter Games are held. Thick strokes that give off an abstract and modern vibe are vertically laid out to mimic a landscape painting. The images of mountains and valleys of Gangwon Province are layered to create a new, symbolic space to which falling snow adds a poetic touch.

The Taebeck Mountains of Korea, are the inspiration for Taebaek by Kim Jae-young. The Taebaek Mountains stretch vertically along the East coast of the Korean peninsula, from Wonsan in Gangwon Province to the mouth of Nakdong River and forms one of the longest stretch of mountainous terrain in Korea. The work shows the layers of Taebaek Mountains and represent the spirit of “connectedness” across the world. The dynamic way the mountains come together stand for the dynamism and vibrancy of the Winter Games. The curved and droopy forms were created using a brush technique often found in Korean landscape painting.

The last poster — Winter Stitch: Love and Wish by Hong Hyun-jung — intends to deliver the wishes for a successful 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang through close cooperation of all involved, just as stitch works are completed through a number of single stitches being brought together. Gangneung in Gangwon Province is well renowned for crafts that are traditionally done by women.

The other four Olympic art posters are printed in a smaller format on the backside of each of the featured posters. For more information about the “Art on the Green” program, contact Lee Hossler at 203-261-5702 or [email protected] For more information about the Save Our Stepney Task Force, follow us on Facebook at Save Our Stepney Task Force or visit www.stepneyct.org.