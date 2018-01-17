Area health officials react to sudden flu death

By Greg Reilly

HAN Network

In light of Sunday’s death of 10-year-old New Canaan boy Nico Mallozzi which has been traced to the flu, health officials in many towns are educating residents about this serious illness.

Nico, who was a fourth grader at West School, left an ice hockey tournament because he was not feeling well, and died on his way home.

The cause of the death was flu complicated by pneumonia followed by sepsis, New Canaan Director of Health Dr. David Reed said Tuesday, relaying information he received from a New York State medical examiner.

The boy started feeling ill last Thursday, Jan. 11, Reed said, and he went to be with his team over the weekend. According to Reed, during the trip, the boy began feeling ill and went to the emergency room at Buffalo Women’s and Children’s Hospital. While at the hospital, he was diagnosed with Influenza B, Reed said.

Local reaction

Redding Health Officer Doug Hartline said he wants to empathize that influenza or the flu poses a serious risk to health. He has issued a letter about the flu that is being distributed to students at all Redding schools.

“The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced that this year’s flu virus has thus far been severe and widespread in the state and flu activity continues to ramp up. If the duration of this influenza season is similar to the past two seasons, Connecticut may be 3 to 5 weeks from peak influenza numbers,” Hartline wrote in his letter.

“We are asking parents to be sure to not send their children to school if they are not feeling well,” Hartline said. “Staying home prevents the potential spread of the virus.”

Hartline said he strongly recommends getting a flu shot.

“It provides protection from contracting the virus, or at bare minimum, lessening the severity and length of illness,” Hartline said. “The flu season continues into April, so there is still time to get it and the benefits are there.”

Cori Distler, nurse coordinator for Redding and Easton schools, said there have not been too many local cases of the flu so far this year.

Distler pointed out that it can sometimes be difficult to discern the difference between the common cold and the flu.

“They have similar symptoms but in general, with the flu the symptoms are more severe,” she said. “Flu symptoms usually start suddenly, it’s not a gradual onset.”

Distler said that the flu can have more serious complications for the elderly, very young people, and those with medical conditions.

“If you can get in to see your physician, there are some medications that can be given, but they have time constraints. If you wait too long, the medication can’t be prescribed. The best preventative medicine is to get the flu vaccine,” Distler said

Polly Edwards, health officer for the town of Easton, said the town has seen about three or four cases of the flu so far this season.

Mark Cooper, director of the Westport and Weston Health District, urged everyone who feels sick to stay home.

“From this strain of flu, I’ve heard stories that people have felt off and not necessarily very sick right off the bat,” said Cooper. “Usually people say the flu feels like you’ve been hit by a truck, but this strain isn’t hitting people like that immediately. People are assuming they aren’t very sick and going out and exerting themselves too hard.”

Cooper said that reports of cases have gone up in the past two weeks.

“It’s out there and it seems to be growing,” he said. “If you get sick don’t assume you’re going to get over it quickly.”

Like Hartline, Cooper urges residents to get the flu shot. The Weston Westport Health District still has some flu vaccines available.

“People can die from the flu; it happens every year even if we don’t hear about it often,” he said.

Additional reporting by Sandra Fox and Gregory Menti