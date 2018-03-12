Youth art show, tech workshop at Easton Library

Art show spectacular

The annual Youth Art Show Spectacular sponsored by the Easton Arts Council is currently on exhibit in the Community Room of the Easton Public Library.

Artwork is available for viewing during normal library hours and the exhibit will run until April 14. There will be a reception on Sunday, March 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Community Room to honor the artists.

Each student will receive a certificate of merit. For questions, call Joanne Kant at 203-261-9160 or visit eastonartscouncil.org.

Technology workshop for seniors

Senior citizens can get help with listening to books on their computers, smartphones, Kindles, and iPads.

Library staff, teen volunteers and Eileen Zimmerman, municipal agent for the aging, will offer one-on-one tech training for seniors on Thursday, March 22, at 3 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Bring whatever devices you need help with. Computers will be available for use.

Registration is required. Use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134 or [email protected]