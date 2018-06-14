Young Weston filmmakers have award-winning drive for success

A young child can count on his mother to protect him, but that isn’t the case for a teenager who makes bad decisions while driving.

That’s the message of the award-winning video made by twin brothers Nathan and David Katz of Weston that depicts a 17-year-old driver getting into a serious accident while on his phone.

“He’s now fighting for his life and this time he cannot run to his mother for help,” says the narrator in the video, which earlier shows a mom comforting the same child as a toddler.

For the third year in a row, Weston High School students won the state Department of Motor Vehicles-Travelers Teen Safe Driving Video Contest. Another Weston group came in third place.

Nathan Katz wrote, directed and edited the 45-second video, while David was the actor and narrator. Like the other entrants from Weston High, the seniors made the video as a project in the advanced video class with teacher Geoffrey Brencher.

“We wanted to connect to a personal issue people are facing, such as the values someone needs to uphold when they get their driver’s license,” said Nathan, who will study business at Washington University in St. Louis this fall.

David, who will pursue musical theater at the Hartt School of Music, said the video covers an issue — driving while texting — that is very real to teenagers. “It’s unfortunate but true, everyone has done it,” he said.

The brothers spent about three weeks making the video. Nathan said finalizing the script was a challenge, with the need to keep it short and to find a creative way to incorporate the same child as both a toddler and teenager. David said getting the narration’s timing and emotion just right was difficult.

“You need an emotional connection so viewers are compelled not to text and drive after viewing the video,” said Nathan, who also was part of the WHS group that won the contest in 2017.

The filming only took about a half hour, although simulating a crash by creating movement in the car was a challenge. Most of the video was filmed in their own driveway using a family vehicle.

The brothers praised Brencher for his assistance. “He really facilitates our creativity,” Nathan said.

“He is so supportive and helpful with advice on scripts, camera shots, equipment and software,” said David, who describes himself as the family actor.

See the winning video below:

Katz Films

The brothers operate Katz Films, a company that does videography, photography and montage work. They specialize in capturing family events and other milestones.

The DMV contest had students making a video public service announcement of up to 45 seconds in length. The winning entry eventually was shortened to 30 seconds with professional assistance and shown on television.

The contest was open to all high school students in the state. The video had to feature two specific teen driving laws. This year’s theme was, “Could This Be You? Every Second Matters.”

Contest winners were honored during an event at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford. Weston High School will receive $6,000 for first place and $4,000 for third place from Travelers Insurance, the contest sponsor. The funds will be used to purchase video equipment.

Third place

The third-place finishers were Weston students Sofia Bara, Anna Brosnihan and Sara Gibek. Their video focuses on two childhood friends and the pain caused when one dies in a car accident due to being on her phone while driving.

“We really wanted to focus on a relationship between two people and how special it was,” so the crash would be more impactful, Gibek said.

Brosnihan sad the goal was “to visually demonstrate the devastation and pain that is felt when someone is killed because of something as meaningless as a single text message.”

Bara said the video shows that driving isn’t about freedom and independence, but “responsibility and awareness of your life as well as the life of the driver in the next lane.”

Brencher, in his sixth year at WHS, said he urges students to come up with video concepts that “are unique and outside the box” for the DMV competition.

“This is a topic that’s very focused on their age group,” Brencher said. “They’re all just getting their licenses so it’s very relevant.”

He said having past contest winners from Weston helps motivate new students to enter the contest and do a good job. “Three years in a row is just amazing,” he said of the school’s success.

Brencher teaches videography and television production, with four classes offered at the high school. Many opportunities await people who enter the profession, he said. “There are many different avenues for someone skilled in the field,” he said. “It’s really expanding.”

(All winning videos and past winners can be viewed at ct.gov/dmv/contestvideos/)