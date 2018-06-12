Wounded Homecoming author to speak in Weston

It took two years for John Gallina and Dale Beatty to write a book about their experiences on the battlefield in Iraq and dealing with the aftermath of their injuries when they arrived home.

In 2008, the pair co-founded Purple Heart Homes, a non-profit group which provides housing for disabled veterans.

On Saturday, June 16, Gallina, will discuss their book, Wounded Homecoming: The Uphill Journey of Wounded Veterans from Battlefield to Homefront, with the Weston Kiwanis Club at 9 a.m. at Norfield Church, 64 Norfield Road. The public is invited.

As soldiers, the pair were both wounded in Bayji, Iraq, on Nov. 15, 2004, during the Iraq War, when their Humvee hit two anti-tank mines. Gallina sustained back and head injuries, while Beatty was left a double amputee, losing both legs.

The book tells the stories of a number of military veterans, including Gallina and Beatty’s 22-year friendship, and how providing service to others became a critical aspect of their healing process. The book also discusses the important role family and community play to help heal the injuries veterans have suffered.

On Feb. 12, 2018, just days after Gallina sent the manuscript of the book to the publisher, Beatty passed away suddenly at the age of 39 from a double pulmonary embolism that resulted from his combat injuries. All (100%) sales from this book will be donated to Purple Heart Homes to support its mission.

“Dale Beatty was my friend and my battle buddy. When you have a battle buddy you have an unexplainable bond of love and trust unlike any other lifelong friendship. There is not a day that goes by that I do not think about Dale and how I long to hear his voice to take his daily ribbing. We just reached the 10-year anniversary starting Purple Heart Homes. We had great plans of what we wanted to do together to help more veterans live safely and with dignity in their homes,” Gallina said.

“It is sad that Dale did not live to see this book, which we wrote together, be published,” he added. “Dale would have been very proud, knowing that this book will help us to continue building awareness of Purple Heart Homes and spreading the stories of veterans, like us, who have faced the challenges of returning home after being in combat.”

Purple Heart Homes is no stranger to Weston residents Steve and Vicki Thomas, who helped the organization complete six veteran projects in Connecticut. This includes the most recent project to put a new roof on the home of WWII Veteran Alex Sawchyn from Redding. The Weston Kiwanis Club has supported Purple Heart Homes in the past though the Weston Reservoir Half Marathon Race.

To order the book Wounded Homecoming: The Uphill Journey of Wounded Veterans from Battlefield to Homefront, go to purple-heart-homes.myshopify.com. The book is also available on Amazon.