Woodstock act Stone Band to close concert series in Weston

Music at the Barn, the Weston Historical Society’s outdoor summer concert series, concludes its season with a performance by the Stone Band — one of the original performers at Woodstock — on Sunday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at 104 Weston Road.

Stone Band will be performing mostly songs from the 1960s. The group has been sharing a distinctive blend of originals, classic rock and blues since 1966. Redding residents Ira and Maxine Stone are songwriters, guitarists, and vocalists who have performed with a Who’s Who of rock and roll, including Mick Jagger, John Oates, and Yes. In 1969, they teamed up with Bert Sommer, a lead in the original Broadway cast of Hair, and received the first standing ovation while performing at the 1969 Woodstock Festival (Bert’s name is on the original Woodstock poster). In 1995, the band added songwriter, bassist and vocalist Rob Fried, and drummer and vocalist Chris Pike. Roy Rodrigues will be joining the band on Hammond organ.

Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair, blanket, food and beverages. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and chairs will be set up. The suggested admission is $15 per member, $20 per non-member, and kids under 16 are free.

Admission also grants entry to the historical society’s Life in the Sixties exhibit starting at 5 p.m., with new acquisitions from the Tommy Hilfiger Design Archives and a series of Vietnam photographs from former combat photographer and Weston resident, Bruce Ando.

The Music at the Barn concert series is made possible in part by sponsors KMS Partners at Coldwell Banker, Fairfield County Bank, JetBlue and Cohen & Wolf P.C. Sponsors for Life in the Sixties include Teed and Brown, JetBlue and Aspetuck Valley Country Club. For more information about Weston Historical Society, call 203 226-1804.