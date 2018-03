A self-defense class is being taught at Joel Barlow High School on Friday, March 23, at 7 p.m. The class is being sponsored by Joel Barlow High School Senior Wellness.

The class is open not only to adult women but also to daughters, Girl Scout troops, men and boys.

The class is being taught by George Chaber of Karate America. Cost is $15 per person.

To attend the class, register with Sara Adriani at [email protected], the Barlow senior in charge of the event.