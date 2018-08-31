Women’s groups announce support for Will Haskell

Will Haskell, candidate for 26th Senate District, has received the support of the National Organization for Women’s (NOW) Connecticut Chapter and #VoteProChoice, a national campaign for reproductive rights.

“Women in Connecticut deserve an equal wage, security from sexual violence, and full reproductive rights,” Haskell said. “We need legislators in Hartford who will be uncompromising in their support for full equal status for women. I am honored to have the support of the National Organization for Women and #VoteProChoice, two groups that are on the front lines of securing women’s equality in Connecticut and in Washington.”

Haskell, a Democrat, is challenging Republican incumbent state Sen. Toni Boucher for her seat in Connecticut’s General Assembly. The 26th Senate District includes Westport, Wilton, Ridgefield, Redding, and parts of Weston, Bethel, and New Canaan.