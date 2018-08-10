Woman faces drunk driving charges in Monroe, Easton

An Easton woman faces drunk driving charges in both Monroe and Easton after two incidents Thursday.

According to police, Elizabeth Fitzpatrick-Weissman, 55, was first arrested in Monroe after officers responded to a 911 call about an erratic driver who had struck a vehicle and a small portion of a building at 447 Route 111. This is a location of the plaza that houses Dunkin Donuts, among other businesses.

Police said Fitzpatrick-Weissman was arrested for driving under the influence. She posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court Aug. 20 to answer the Monroe charges.

After her release from Monroe police headquarters, Fitzpatrick-Weissman was arrested again later that same day by Easton police on similar charges.

At about 6 p.m., Easton police received a call reporting an erratic driver who was headed south on Route 59 in Easton, police said.

An officer found the driver, who was later identified as Fitzpatrick-Weissman.

According to police, the officer had studied her on the road and followed her. After he saw her swerving across the double yellow line and back into her lane several times, he pulled her over.

When the officer asked Fitzpatrick-Weissman if she had a medical problem, she said no. However, he observed she was slurring her words, police said.

When the officer asked her for her driver’s license, she said Trumbull police took it because they accused her of hitting another car that day.

The officer then asked dispatch to call Trumbull and see what happened there, and Trumbull police said they didn’t have any dealing with her, according to police.

Fitzpatrick-Weissman refused to take a breathalyzer test and was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

She was released on a $50 cash bond and has a court date of Aug. 20 in Bridgeport Superior Court to answer the Easton police charges.

Fitzpatrick-Weissman was previously arrested for driving under the influence in a Jan. 31 incident, when she was accused of leaving the scene of an accident. Click here to read a prior story on her.