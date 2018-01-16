Winter Weather Advisory in effect, snow is on the way

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Weston, Redding, Easton, southern Connecticut and southeast New York, from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow is expected starting around midnight and could last throughout the day on Wednesday. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties.