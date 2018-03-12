Winter Storm Warning issued for tonight and Tuesday

Get ready for another possible storm and potential power outages.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 8 p.m. Monday, March12 through 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 13.

The warning is issued for southeastern Connecticut including Easton, Redding, and Weston, and could bring heavy snow with accumulations of four to seven inches.

Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Tuesday. Tree branches could fall. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions.