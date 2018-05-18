What led to failed budget?

Board of Finance members speculate

At Thursday’s Board of Finance meeting, the rumor was brought up that senior citizens eligible for a 65-and-older tax credit would lose that break if they voted yes on the budget.

“This is not true,” Board of Finance member Jamie Barickman said, after the meeting. “That, in my opinion, scared seniors.”

The credit, available to those who have lived in Redding three years prior to receiving the benefit and have paid real estate taxes, is not a line item in the operating budget “but is part of the net revenue calculations that reduces the amount of taxes that need to be raised to pay for the planned town spending,” he said. “The senior tax credit is fully funded. It’s a statutory requirement that is unaffected by the referendum.”

Miscommunication of budget information

At the meeting, Board of Finance member Susan Clark disagreed with those who said the public was not properly educated about data prior to rejecting Redding’s first budget.

“Three were letters to the editor on all sides, coffees with members of the public coming to ask questions, Steve was there to answer questions, there was a Speak Up meeting that [First Selectman] Julia [Pemberton] hosted, and there was huge amounts of information that was shared,” Clark said. “I don’t know how much more information could have been shared. When you have an overwhelming vote like that, you have to trust the voters to know what was being voted on. And they voted the budget down.”

Board of Finance member Rob Dean, responded, however, that educating the public is not just a matter of “dumping out information for people to sift through.”

“You need to guide people to conclusive information that’s accurate. There was a failure in this vote to do that,” Dean said. “That does not imply there was a villain involved, it does not imply there was stupidity involved, it does not imply mismanagement. It is simply a fact that there was a lack of appropriate attention to the message. We failed the public in giving them a clear picture of where this is going.”